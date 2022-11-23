Our large industrial assortment for any purpose
High Performance Bonding
tesa® ACXplus is a high performing acrylic core tape for permanent interior and exterior bonding and mounting applications. The high bond tape offers you new dimensions for aesthetical pleasant, secure, fast, and constructive bonds.
Mounting
Due to their high and long-lasting adhesive strength, double-sided tapes allow objects to be quickly and easily fixed to a wide range of different surfaces.
Repairing
Repairing tapes offer “first aid” in emergency situations, allowing minor damages to be fixed with little effort. These tapes are ideal for fast and reliable repairs.
Packaging
Whether light or heavy cartons, short transportation or long overseas trips, tesa packaging tapes ensure security of shipments under all conditions.
Masking
Masking tapes are essential for painting and provide perfect, sharp edges – easy to use and removable without residue even from delicate surfaces, both indoors and outdoors.
Surface protection
Our protection films minimize the risks of dirt and damage on interior and exterior surfaces.
Safety & Protection
Whether you want to implement safety measures in your space or produce personal protection and medical equipment, when health and safety is your top priority, we have adhesive solutions you can trust.
Functional Tapes
Functional tapes do more than just connect two objects with one another. These adhesive tapes feature additional properties like insulation, conductivity, grip, shielding, etc.
Splicing
Splicing tapes help to significantly optimise processes by ensuring rolls can be joined during operation without the risk of tearing or slowing the process down.
Bundling
Strapping tapes for bundling and palletizing feature a very high tensile strength, tear resistance, and good adhesion to many different substrates.
Dispenser
Dispensers help to optimize processes and make tape handling easier. We offer a variety of manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic dispensers for adhesive tapes.
Glues & Cleaners
High-quality spray adhesives suitable for use on a wide range of materials as well as cleaners for surface preparation and removing residues.
Sealing
Joining and sealing tapes are essential when closing or reinforcing joints in pipes and ducts or when bonding cooling/heating lines within products.