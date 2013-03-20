Annual Press Conference: Consumer electronics: OLED encapsulation with unique barrier tapes from tesa

Four letters are currently electrifying the electronics industry: OLED, the abbreviation for “organic light-emitting diodes” (see info box). OLED technology is outstandingly suited to use in screens, including those in smartphones, tablets, and TVs, as well as other displays. Experts also view large-surface room lighting as another field of application with practically limitless possibilities. In the near future, for example, these compact industrially produced lighting components could be used to light entire sections of wallpaper or substitute for windows, and in bathrooms as well, a combination of mirror and lamp is likely to become standard in the medium term.

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