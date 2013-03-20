tesa Sustainability Campaign, Hero Video, wedo, Dolly, Landing Page 1200 x 627

Sustainability at tesa

Helping to create a more sustainable future is our most important task – as an international company, a manufacturer of innovative adhesive solutions, a business partner, and an employer.

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Cool Tapes: Performance across extremes

 Tapes that master challenges that seem impossible.

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A person wearing a blue glove installs a computer processor onto a motherboard using tesa tape, with electronic components and circuitry visible in the background. (This text has been generated by AI)

Adhesive innovations that solve real problems are closer than you think

Designed to boost performance, reduce waste, and solve industry challenges.

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Integrating circular strategies at every step of our value chain

When does circularity really begin? For most people, it starts at the end of a product’s life cycle – where waste becomes visible.

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Debonding on Demand

A future game-changer, enabling strong, durable bonds that can be easily removed on demand.

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Holding the world together

Our solutions

Our large industrial assortment for any purpose

A factory interior showing a row of teal-colored machines with multiple red spools of thread and rolls of tesa tape. Cardboard boxes are aligned on a conveyor belt in the foreground. The setting appears organized, with equipment and materials neatly arranged. (This text has been generated by AI)

Bonding

Using bonding adhesive tapes can offer a simpler, cleaner alternative to gluing or other fasteners in general and specialist industry applications. Our selection of bonding adhesive tapes includes multipurpose and specialty bonding adhesives with strong, reliable adhesion on a wide variety of different materials and surfaces, even in demanding environments.

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A factory interior showing a row of teal-colored machines with multiple red spools of thread and rolls of tesa tape. Cardboard boxes are aligned on a conveyor belt in the foreground. The setting appears organized, with equipment and materials neatly arranged. (This text has been generated by AI)

Bonding

Using bonding adhesive tapes can offer a simpler, cleaner alternative to gluing or other fasteners in general and specialist industry applications. Our selection of bonding adhesive tapes includes multipurpose and specialty bonding adhesives with strong, reliable adhesion on a wide variety of different materials and surfaces, even in demanding environments.

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A person wraps black tesa tape around a group of colored wires. The tesa tape is being applied to secure and insulate the wires, which include green, yellow, and red colors. The background is plain white. (This text has been generated by AI)

Bundling

Strapping tapes for bundling and palletizing feature a very high tensile strength, tear resistance, and good adhesion to many different substrates.

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A person wearing a plaid shirt is holding a roll of black tesa tape and is applying it to wires in an electrical box. The scene appears to involve electrical work or installation, with multiple cables being organized. (This text has been generated by AI)

Insulation

Whether you are looking for electrical or thermal insulation tapes, we can help. With decades of experience in the adhesive tape sector, we have developed solutions that will meet your needs and regulatory requirements. Our insulation tapes establish a barrier against different environmental factors (e.g. high temperatures, moisture, and chemicals) that protects and maintains performance in components and equipment.

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Professional hand tearable, robust marking and warning tapes with high adhesive strength.

Marking

Adhesive marking and warning tapes are robust, highly visible tapes that can be applied to floors and other surfaces in industrial settings. They clearly identify demarcations between different areas, or highlight potential hazards and critical components. They are frequently used in manufacturing facilities and warehouses to improve safety, organization, and efficiency.

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tesa Precision Mask 4342 spray painting

Masking

Masking tapes are essential for painting and provide perfect, sharp edges – easy to use and removable without residue even from delicate surfaces, both indoors and outdoors.

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Mounting

Our tesa® mounting tapes are flexible and allow you to create a powerful and long-lasting bond to a wide combination of smooth and rough surfaces with different surface energies. Easy-to-use heavy-duty mounting tapes are engineered to take extreme stress if needed. Mounting tapes easily cope with a wide range of challenging environmental factors, including high temperatures, humidity, and concentrated UV light.

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Packaging

Packaging

Whether for a light or heavy carton, traveling a short distance by rail, or taking a long journey by ship, our range of packaging tapes meets all the requirements of modern logistics. But that is not all: As one of the market leaders for packaging tapes, we are well aware of the big contribution that we can make to the environment when developing new products. And this is reflected in our new range of packaging tapes with sustainable aspects.

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A car door is mounted on an assembly line in an industrial setting. The interior side of the door is visible, partially covered with blue protective tesa tape. The background shows more equipment and blurred parts of the assembly line. (This text has been generated by AI)

Protection

Industrial protection tapes are a simple way of preventing damage, wear, and contamination on surfaces and products. They are used extensively by businesses in manufacturing, handling, warehousing, and shipping processes.

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A person in a blue jacket is using silver tesa tape to secure a green ribbed hose to a metal tool with a rectangular base. The tool is connected to a piece of equipment with wheels in the background. (This text has been generated by AI)

Repairing

Our cloth, duct, aluminum, and filmic repair tapes are ideal soluti­ons for the daily requirements of industrial production. From small repairs to the joining and sealing of thermal insulation to easily fix your greenhouse, they can be used almost universally. Some of the robust and weather­-re­sistant tapes can even be applied outdoors and at extreme temperatures.

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The alternative to plastic plugs: sealing patches from the adhesive manufacturer tesa, which a robot positions quickly and reliably. (© Porsche AG / tesa SE)

Sealing

Our tesa® sealing tapes are backed by decades of industrial adhesive expertise and innovation. From reliable tapes for securely packaged cartons to flying splicing tapes to improve production efficiency, we have an extensive range of industrial sealing solutions available worldwide.

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Latest news

With the ground breaking ceremony the construction of the second tesa production site in Asia – in Haiphong, Vietnam – has started.

tesa lays the foundation for a new plant in Vietnam

Group invests 55 million Euro – Completion 2023
 
Haiphong. tesa is growing: The company has laid the foundation stone for a new plant in the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong. On approx. 70,000 m2, tesa will create new production capacities for Asia, one of the fastest growing markets. 40 million square metres of adhesive tape will be produced here every year. The company will expand its local presence and shorten the routes to customers and suppliers. 
 

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Syrian refugee child at a Save the Children education center in northern Iraq.

Save the Children and tesa continue their collaboration

tesa supports the children's rights organization 'Save the Children' now also in the global initiative "Safe Back to School". The initiative is aimed to allow children from poorer countries who can no longer take part in school lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to safely return to their learning spaces. With the continued collaboration, tesa's financial support for Save the Children has increased to a total of 1.5 million Euro.

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Flexibility will determine many areas of life in the future. Barrier tapes are used in folding or roll-up screens to effectively protect OLED modules from oxygen and humidity.

On the move into application: Optoelectronic systems on thin glass

The recently launched KODOS project (“Konfektionierter Dünnglas-Verbund für optoelektronische Systeme”, Thin Glass Composites for Optoelectronic Systems), funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, is designed to transform thin glass into finished products along the entire value chain. The companies EMDE development of light, Volkswagen and Deutsche Werkstätten Hellerau, which focus on application development, have joined forces with the technology suppliers tesa, VON ARDENNE, Flabeg, 4JET microtech, SURAGUS, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP. The aim of the consortium is to be able to offer a complete modular system of functional materials, semi-finished products, tools, and technologies for the roll-to-roll production of optoelectronic systems on thin glass.

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Self-adhesive tesa nie wieder bohren bath accessories are the perfect complement to proven tesa adhesive solutions such as Powerstrips® and the tesa® Smart Mounting System.

Successful integration: tesa nie wieder bohren on track for growth

The goal of the tesa strategy is both to generate organic growth and to strengthen the international group of companies through acquisitions. tesa SE acquired the former nie wieder bohren ag in April 2017. This affiliate is a perfect addition to the company’s product and technology portfolio, and it brings the group new sales channels with major commercial customers such as residential construction firms, hotel chains, and medical centers. The process of integrating the renamed tesa nie wieder bohren GmbH was successfully completed on the German market in January 2018.

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The tesa® Adjustable Adhesive Nail – ideal for evenly arranging pictures.

tesa® Smart Mounting System sets trends on the DIY market; growth strategy for the craftsmen segment

In step with the times and right in line with consumers’ needs – that perfectly describes the innovative products developed within tesa’s Consumer & Craftsmen business unit. Worldwide, more than 500 million objects are attached to walls every year. Three-quarters of them weigh less than five kilograms, and half are attached to sensitive surfaces. By launching the tesa® Smart Mounting System, the company is responding to growing consumer demand for simple, fast, and reliable solutions to meet their affixing needs.

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tesa solutions for furniture construction

New adhesive solutions make furniture construction easier

Adhesive solutions specialist tesa displays a broad range of self-adhesive products at the “interzum” trade fair. Furniture fronts, borders, strips, moldings and mirrors can be installed simply and cleanly with them. tesa presents two new developments: The high-tech tape tesa® ACXplus 7044 in grey and white, manufactured with a silicone-free liner, for bonding glass and aluminum; and tesa 51865 Profile FIT, a particularly thin tape especially for strip surfaces.

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Crystal-clear benefits: tesa® ACXplus adhesive tapes make it possible to bond partitions in a way that is aesthetically pleasing as well as long-lasting and durable. There is a wide range of adhesion options: Materials can be bonded in butt joints, at an angle, or in a €œT€ joint (glass on glass), or glass panels can be affixed to aluminum frames or in €œH€ profiles.

Acrylate adhesive tapes change the construction industry. More than 20 external test reports and certificates

Three years ago, the tesa Group introduced an innovative generation of especially high-performance adhesive tapes: tesa® ACXplus. These products are based on a patented method used for solvent-free coating of double-sided acrylate adhesive tapes. The secret of these tapes, which have coating thicknesses of up to 4,000 micrometers, lies in a specialized term: viscoelasticity. This term is used to describe material behavior characterized equally by elastic and fluid, or viscous, properties. The positive effects are excellent adhesion, dissipation of stress and resistance to temperature and weather conditions. With the tesa® ACXplus product range, tesa is progressively tapping into new and attractive market segments.

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A sharp, clean painted edge for a perfect result: The new tesa® PERFECT painter€™s tape hugs the surface, preventing paint bleed-through.

Consumer: further investments in Europe-wide brand campaign, new product range structure and POS presentation for painter’s tapes

A brand’s identity and appearance offer important guidance for consumers. Especially in highly competitive markets where trademarks are growing ever stronger, high brand recognition and a clear image are key success factors. That is why tesa’s Consumer & Craftsmen business unit invested a seven-figure amount in building the tesa brand in other countries in Europe in 2014.

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Flexibility will exist across many areas of life in the future. Alongside use of OLED modules in various displays, the diffuse, €œwarm€ light they emit without causing unpleasant glare will soon be a reality in screens that can be rolled up.

Annual Press Conference: Consumer electronics: OLED encapsulation with unique barrier tapes from tesa

Four letters are currently electrifying the electronics industry: OLED, the abbreviation for “organic light-emitting diodes” (see info box). OLED technology is outstandingly suited to use in screens, including those in smartphones, tablets, and TVs, as well as other displays. Experts also view large-surface room lighting as another field of application with practically limitless possibilities. In the near future, for example, these compact industrially produced lighting components could be used to light entire sections of wallpaper or substitute for windows, and in bathrooms as well, a combination of mirror and lamp is likely to become standard in the medium term.

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tesa Powerstrips campaign. Example of online advertising.

Annual Press Conference: Brand realignment in the end consumer segment, product optimization through tesa® Stop Pad technology

In tesa’s business with consumers as well as the commercial business with professional craftsmen, the company benefited from the gradual revival of the European market. In particular, DIY markets were able to gain market share as opposed to traditional retailers. The Internet is also becoming increasingly important as an additional sales channel for adhesive tapes, as it is for other products. Purely Internet-based providers are playing a role in this development, alongside retailers that operate consumer stores and shops as well as online shops of their own, such as office supply retailers.

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The new tesa® hook shelf offers shopper guidance and inspiration through the tesa hook assortment.

POPAI Award for tesa

A good POS design and innovative forms of presentation are meant to help consumers select the right products. The “shelf frame” in the sanitary departments of building supply and DIY stores not only attracts glances from consumers. Experts are also ecstatic about the new premium shelf for presenting self-adhesive bathroom hooks and storage systems. After winning the Gold Superstar award at Viscom 2012 in Frankfurt, the “shelf frame” has now impressed the international POPAI (Point of Purchase Advertising International) association as a successful example of a “silent seller” at the point of sale.

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Many manufacturers of name-brand items rely on proven security concepts from tesa scribos. Among them are producers of high-quality wines, who know the importance of having effective measures to protect their own image and customers from counterfeit products.

Annual Press Conference - Keeping counterfeiters at bay: the tesa PrioSpot®

High quality and a well-known brand can make something a coveted commodity – not only among consumers, but also with counterfeiters. That’s why many manufacturers of name-brand goods put their trust in security concepts from tesa scribos. At the same time, effective anti-counterfeiting measures always have to stay one step ahead of counterfeiters; otherwise, those measures themselves will be imitated on a massive scale. With the new tesa PrioSpot®, tesa scribos offers the highest security level ever achieved. For ten years now, tesa scribos has been continuously advancing its technology platform, so counterfeiters have been unable to copy it or produce even rudimentary imitations.

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With a full range of self-adhesive hooks and storage systems, tesa is represented in the plumbing and bath sections of hardware and home improvement stores all over Europe. A new display creates a clear visual separation between categories.

Annual Press Conference - tesa Consumer: Europe-wide positioning in plumbing and bath de-partments – awards for retail displays and sustainability

In tesa’s consumer business, the home improvement and DIY sector con-tinues to be highly important, since it promises positive development pros-pects on a sustained basis. Overall, tesa has been able to assert itself in this segment, achieving growth in 2012 despite the tough market environment in Europe. This accomplishment was driven by two major factors: the stable economic situation in Central and Northern Europe, and various innovations.

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A person holding a smartphone displaying a webpage titled Press & Insights. The screen shows an article with an image of a woman behind a microscope and text about tesa tape adhesives. The smartphone is held in a hand with a blurred background. (This text has been generated by AI)

Press & Insights

Here we keep you up to date: In our news section "Press & Insights" you can learn more about the fascinating world of adhesive tape technology, get exciting insights into our company and find out about the latest news.
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More about us

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Career

Do you share our values? Then tesa is a place for you.

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tesa Sustainability Campaign, Hero Video, wedo, Dolly, Landing Page 1200 x 627
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Sustainability

Helping to create a more sustainable future is our most important task.

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About us

We create adhesive solutions that improve the work, products and lives of our customers.

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tesa Building - Always close to you
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Locations & Affiliates

Our headquarters, offices, production sites, and affiliates.

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Last updated on Jul 22, 2026