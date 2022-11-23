Your cookie settings for tesa.com We use cookies and other technologies (incl. 3rd party services) to offer you website features, to understand the usage and to optimize our offering as well as providing you with individualized offers and ads. In this context, we also use service providers in third countries outside the EU without an adequate level of data protection, which entails the following risks: Access by authorities without information, no data subject rights, no legal remedies, loss of control. For more information, check out our privacy policy and our cookie policy, where you can change your cookie settings at any time.
Absolutely necessary to ensure that you can use the site, e.g.
  • Store your privacy settings and language preferences
  • Session handling
  • Website-Login
  • Shopping basket
Recommended to use the site optimally, e.g.
  • Search history
  • Website-analytics
  • Individual recommendation of offers and content within our site
  • Testing new features
Services which offer extended analysis of usage behaviour within and outside of our website.
  • Advertising services & trackers
  • Social network integration
For additional information you can visit our privacy policy and cookie policy.
Settings saved successfully
Home Applications Home Applications
Overview
DIY Magazine
Industrial Solutions
E-Mobility

A league of its own –
our tesa tape heroes

Read more
stage

Holding the world together – for a sustainable future

Read more
Customer_Solution_Center_Suzhou

Customized solutions – tesa Customer Solutions Centers offer exclusive support

Read more

Our solutions

Our large industrial assortment for any purpose

High Performance Bonding

GIM Flush Window

High Performance Bonding

tesa® ACXplus is a high performing acrylic core tape for permanent interior and exterior bonding and mounting applications. The high bond tape offers you new dimensions for aesthetical pleasant, secure, fast, and constructive bonds.

Read more

Mounting

tesa professional mounting

Mounting

Due to their high and long-lasting adhesive strength, double-sided tapes allow objects to be quickly and easily fixed to a wide range of different surfaces.

Read more

Repairing

tesa_single-sided-repairing-duct-4610-001_300dpi

Repairing

Repairing tapes offer “first aid” in emergency situations, allowing minor damages to be fixed with little effort. These tapes are ideal for fast and reliable repairs.

Read more

Packaging

Packaging

Packaging

Whether light or heavy cartons, short transportation or long overseas trips, tesa packaging tapes ensure security of shipments under all conditions.

Read more

Masking

tesa Precision Mask 4342 spray painting

Masking

Masking tapes are essential for painting and provide perfect, sharp edges – easy to use and removable without residue even from delicate surfaces, both indoors and outdoors.

Read more

Surface protection

Surface Protection for the Automotive Industry

Surface protection

Our protection films minimize the risks of dirt and damage on interior and exterior surfaces.

Read more

Safety & Protection

People standing in line front of bank/store due to coronavirus pandemic safety guideline.COVID-19 safe social distancing practice.Quarantine financial crisis,banking,loans.Spaced out queue.Crowd-limit

Safety & Protection

Whether you want to implement safety measures in your space or produce personal protection and medical equipment, when health and safety is your top priority, we have adhesive solutions you can trust.

Read more

Functional Tapes

Electronics: Shielding & Grounding

Functional Tapes

Functional tapes do more than just connect two objects with one another. These adhesive tapes feature additional properties like insulation, conductivity, grip, shielding, etc.

Read more

Splicing

tesa-splicing-tapes-for-film-materials

Splicing

Splicing tapes help to significantly optimise processes by ensuring rolls can be joined during operation without the risk of tearing or slowing the process down.

Read more

Bundling

tesa 4224 tensilized strapping tape for fridge

Bundling

Strapping tapes for bundling and palletizing feature a very high tensile strength, tear resistance, and good adhesion to many different substrates.

Read more

Dispenser

tesapack hand dispenser

Dispenser

Dispensers help to optimize processes and make tape handling easier. We offer a variety of manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic dispensers for adhesive tapes.

Read more

Glues & Cleaners

tesa-60042-adhesive-remover-to-easily-eliminate-adhesive-residue-01-ap

Glues & Cleaners

High-quality spray adhesives suitable for use on a wide range of materials as well as cleaners for surface preparation and removing residues.

Read more

Sealing

tesa-4600-stesa 4600 self fusing silicone tape for heavy duty applicationssilicone-tape-for-heavy-duty-applications-step6of6-ap_V1

Sealing

Joining and sealing tapes are essential when closing or reinforcing joints in pipes and ducts or when bonding cooling/heating lines within products.

Read more

Latest news

tesa shops

More about our solutions

More about us

Office_HQ_Meeting_People (51) 72 dpi
Read more
Career

We have a variety of different jobs.

Read more
stage
Read more
Holding the world together – for a sustainable future

Read more
About us Teaser
Read more
About us

We create adhesive solutions that improve the work, products and lives of our customers.

Read more
Press & Insights
Read more
Press & Insights

More about the fascinating world around adhesive technologies and insights to tesa.

Read more